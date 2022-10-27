Trouble in Telangana? Police stop bid to coax TRS MLAs into defecting party

PTI
Published: October 27, 2022 10:12 AM IST
K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad:The Telangana police on Wednesday claimed that they busted an attempt by three people who were allegedly trying to lure four ruling TRS MLAs to leave the party.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that the TRS legislators provided information to them that the trio were trying to entice them with several offers.

The police official said the four TRS MLAs -- G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy -- were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

RELATED ARTICLES

"We are inquiring into details like which party the three persons belong to," Raveendra told PTI.

However, Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that it is the handiwork of the BJP which is trying to lure TRS legislators.

"TRS party MLAs are soldiers of KCR and representatives of Telangana's self-respect has been proved once again," he said on his Twitter handle.  

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout