Gujarat govt sets up committee to implement Uniform Civil Code before polls

Ahmedabad: The BJP government in Gujarat has decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the assembly polls to be held by year end.

On Saturday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee.

The subject of UCC is a long-standing debate in the country that calls for formulating a uniform law for marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption related matters.

The BJP-led Centre has been demanding for a legislation and had even given prominence to the matter in its election manifesto ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Onmanorama had reported earlier that the BJP was pushing to implement it throughout the country ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2024.

It is understood that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre is planning to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country before the 2024 elections.

It is in this light that the move by the Gujarat government becomes important. The meeting on Saturday is considered to be the last of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

"The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states.

