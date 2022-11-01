PM Modi visits Morbi bridge, hospital gets spruced up ahead of visit

Morbi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Before he arrived at the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

The PM arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.

The PM will meet at least six injured victims at the Morbi Civil hospital.

Morbi hospital gets spruced up ahead of PM's visit

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed government hospital here, ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the facility. Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint. Six of those injured in Sunday's bridge collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings. Four to five injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said. So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.

The Congress tweeted images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, to launch a tirade against the BJP. The photos posted by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, which included a fresh coat of paint, new tiles on the walls, and minor construction work to beautify the hospital ahead of PM Modi's visit to the facility.

Slamming the BJP, the Congress said people have died but the ruling party is making an event out of this tragedy. Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy), it tweeted.

The Congress claimed that these arrangements are being made for PM Modi's photo op in the hospital. They are not ashamed. So many people died, and they are preparing for an event, it said. Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting all the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats, posted a video of the hospital being painted. Morbi civil hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed during PM Modi's photoshoot, AAP claimed.