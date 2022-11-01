4 terrorists killed in separate J&K encounters, bucket explosive seized

Srinagar: Four terrorists were killed in two encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

While three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama's Khandipora, one was gunned down in Anantnag's Semthan, they said.

Also, three alleged "hybrid" terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar and Budgam districts, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killings in the Pulwama encounter a "big success" for the security forces.

In a tweet, he said, "03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter."

He said the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

"As per our source, 1 is FT (foreign terrorist) & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us," the DGP said.

Kumar said two AK rifles and a pistol were among the recoveries made from the scene of the encounter.

Earlier, the officer said, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag following information about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, he said.

"One terrorist has been killed while the operation is still in progress," he added.

In a separate operation, the police set up a checkpoint in the Harnambal area in Srinagar after information was received about the movement of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

"Two hybrid terrorists -- Aamir Mushtaq Dar and Kabil Rashid -- were arrested at the Naka. Two grenades were recovered from their possession," he said.

He said the duo disclosed the identity of their third associate, Aqib Jamal Bhat, who was arrested from Sozaith in Budgam.

"Hybrid" terrorists are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

During questioning, the arrested terrorists revealed the location of an IED in the Rangreth area of the city, the spokesperson said.

"The IED, weighing around 10 kg, was recovered and destroyed," he said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act at Chanapora police station, he said, adding that all three terrorists are affiliated with LeT.