Women's rights activist, SEWA founder Ela Bhatt passes away

Ahmedabad: Renowned women rights activist and founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Ela Bhatt (89) passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, her associates said.

It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward, SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Mihir Bhatt, the son of Padma Bhushan recipient Elaben, said that till her last breath, his mother was concerned about the rights of women workers.

The former Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, Elaben inspired lakhs of women from low-income groups to become self-reliant. Her work was not limited to Gujarat, but was spread across India and the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death. "Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

Founded by Elaben, SEWA is a trade union based in Ahmedabad that promotes the rights of low-income, independently employed female workers. With over 1.6 million participating women, SEWA is one of the largest organisations of informal workers in the world.

Elaben's last rites will be performed at the V S crematorium here on Thursday.