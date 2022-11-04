Muslim body visits Hindu temple in TN, stresses on communal harmony

Published: November 04, 2022 07:27 AM IST
An explosion happened at 4 am on Sunday near the famous Eeswaran temple at Ukkadam. Photo: IANS

Coimbatore: The city jamaath on Thursday strongly condemned the recent car explosion in front of a temple here and said the Hindu-Muslim unity cannot be disturbed by anyone.

A 13-member delegation from the Coimbatore Jamaath, including 'Ulemas' (Muslim scholars) visited the Kottai Eswaran temple here as part of efforts to strengthen communal harmony in the region and spoke to the priests and other authorities over the incident for nearly an hour. Head priest, Sundareshan and temple secretary Prabhakaran welcomed the members with shawls.

The noble gesture comes days after the cylinder explosion in the car in the communally sensitive Ukkadam area left one person dead, sending shock waves across the state.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the blast, amid the state BJP's claim that the victim is an ISIS sympathiser.

Later, addressing reporters, Jamaath President, Inayatullah said Islam never supported violence and  favoured only peace.

The meeting with priest and others will serve as a platform to maintain communal harmony and peace among all sections of the citizens, irrespective of religion, cast and creed, he said adding the Jamaath wanted Coimbatore to be known for communal harmony.

The members of the Jamaath laid emphasis on peace and brotherhood and said no power on earth can break the Hindu-Muslim bond.

They also urged leaders not to use religion to derive political mileage.

