26 Congress leaders join BJP in Himachal ahead of polls

Shimla: The Congress in Himachal Pradesh has suffered a major setback ahead of the Assembly Elections as 26 of its leaders quit the party to join the BJP on Monday.

The leaders including Dharampal Thakur Khand, Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committe joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh BJP office posted a photo of the leaders and tweeted that they quit the party due to its repressive policies.

"Due to the repressive policies of the Congress, former office bearers and workers that party joined the BJP in Shimla. National vice president Saudan Singh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Harsh Mahajan ji welcomed new leaders by draping party stole on them." The BJP tweet said.

"More and more people are aligning themselves with the BJP as they know it well that only our party can take the state to heights of development," senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon said.

"Today, what is the Congress' position in the country, it is not hidden from anyone. So, they may try to woo people with false promises, but that is not going to work," said Tandon while exuding confidence that the BJP will return to power in the hill state after the November 12 assembly polls on the basis of all-round development in the state.