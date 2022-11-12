Voting underway in 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Almost 55 lakh voters will vote in 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh in a single phase on Saturday.

While the BJP leadership in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hopes to ride over the anti incumbency wave with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign, the Congress is eyeing to return to the helm by wooing its 2.5-lakh strong government employees with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme.

Voting began at 8 am on a slow note in the hill state but began to pick up as the morning progressed and the winter chill eased a bit. The polling will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

In an early morning message to voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy" and register a voting record. In a tweet, Modi also greeted the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur echoed him and said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added.

There are over 55 lakh eligible voters in the state, for whom 7,881 polling stations have been set up. Of the voters, 28,54,945 are male electors, 27,37,845 female and 38 third gender voters.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur arrives for an election campaign rally ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Photo: PTI

The Election Commission has set up 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in far flung areas. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones.

The highest booth is in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet. It will cater to 52 voters.

The counting of ballots is on December 8.

Bipolar battle

Despite AAP presence, the political scenario in the state seems so far largely bipolar -- a tug-of-war between the two conventional archrivals -- the Congress and the saffron party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) had won 44 of the 68 Assembly seats in 2017 with a vote share of 48.8 per cent, up from 38.47 per cent in 2012.

Its rival the Congress won 21 seats with a vote share of 41.7 per cent in 2017, down from 43 per cent in 2012.

This time, the Congress reposed faith on its old warhorses to leave behind greenhorns to win the November 12 electoral race.

Polling officials wait to collect election materials at a distribution centre ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Palampur, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: PTI

In comparison, the BJP has largely discarded its veterans and reposed faith on comparatively younger faces with the slogan 'rivaj badlega' (electoral traditions will change), meaning to buck the trend to sweep the polls alternatively as both arch rivals ruled the state from 1985.

Manifestos

The BJP's manifesto promised to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the government jobs and educational institutions, establish a corpus of Rs 500 crore to give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to set up homestays, besides construction of two hostels for girls pursuing higher education in all 12 districts.

An election official said the percentage of women voters exercising their franchise in the state has been on the rise since the 1993 Assembly elections.

The Congress promised to restore the old pension scheme, which will directly benefit nearly 2.5 lakh government employees, to fill one lakh jobs in the first Cabinet meeting, besides 300 units of free electricity, if the party returns to the helm.

Eyeing to woo the government employees who have been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, the Congress in its manifesto said all arrears of the employees would be cleared and contract employees regularised within two years.

Polling officials with EVMs and other election equipments leave for their respective polling stations ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Mandi, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Photo: PTI

A first-of-its kind massive anti-government protest by apple growers in the state capital in August over challenges to the Rs 5,000-crore apple industry is a case in point.

The Congress tried to woo the apple growers, who have considerable political clout in at least 20 Assembly seats mainly in the Shimla region. The growers were on the streets against the government over high input costs and the government's failure to protect their interests.

(With PTI, IANS inputs.)