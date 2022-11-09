Coimbatore blast case: Jamesha Mubin died as nails pierced his heart

Coimbatore: Jamesha Mubin, the key conspirer behind the recent car blast in Coimbatore, died as nails pierced his heart, states the postmortem report.

To increase the intensity of the blast, Mubin used nails and marble pieces along with explosive substances. One of the nails pierced the left side of his chest and went on to rupture his heart, causing his death, the report says.

A petrol car was used to trigger the blast. The probe revealed that Mubin had tried to augment the impact of the blast by stocking LPG cylinders.

The postmortem report also says that many nails had entered his body. In the blast, Jamesha had suffered from severe burns all over his body. However, it was not shattered.

Two minor blasts and a major blast happened in a car in front of Kottamedu Sanghameshwar Temple at 4.03 am on October 23. Mubin’s body was found a few feet away from the driver's seat of the car on the road in front of the temple.

Police had recovered 75 kg of explosives from Mubin's house.

Meanwhile, six accused who were arrested and remanded in Coimbatore Central Jail were produced before the NIA Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, on Tuesday. All six of them were remanded to judicial custody until November 22, following which they were brought back to the Coimbatore Central Jail.