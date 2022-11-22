Mehrauli killing: Aftab admits to killing Shradha 'in the heat of the moment'

Aftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly killed his 27-year-old live-in-partner Shradha Walkar and dismembered her body, admitted to the crime to a court on Tuesday



Aftab, who was produced before the court via video conferencing, said he was 'provoked' and admitted, that he killed Shradha 'in the heat of the moment,' NDTV reported.

Legal Aid Defence Counsel Abinash Kumar, who is representing Aftab in the case, said his client was cooperating with the probe.

The court granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aaftab. His five-day police custody ended on Tuesday.

"Police sought an extension of his police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence," a Delhi Police official said.

The court also permitted police to conduct polygraph tests on the accused.

Aftab, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

Sources said on Monday that Delhi Police recovered a human jaw during searches for Shradha's remains and approached a dentist here in a bid to ascertain whether it is of the 27-year-old murder victim.

The owner of a hardware shop near the Mehrauli flat where Shraddha and Aftab lived has said that the accused had purchased a hammer and saw from him. Police had on Sunday found parts of a skull and some bones in a forest area. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi's Maidangarhi is also being drained.

Police have sent the recovered human remains for forensic examination and will be matched with Shradha's father's DNA.

(With PTI inputs)