Man who dismembered live-in partner in Delhi was inspired by crime drama 'Dexter'

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the man who is accused of chopping his live-in partner's body into pieces in Delhi told the police that he was inspired by the American crime TV series, 'Dexter'.

Poonawala was arrested for murdering Shraddha Walkar. He had allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge for nearly 20 days before dumping them across Delhi.

Dexter is a popular crime drama about a serial killer by the same name. In the series, Dexter killed most of his victims by strangulation before dismembering and dumping the parts.

Poonawala and the 29-year-old Walkar lived on the first floor of a building at Gully Number 1 in the Chhatarpur Pahadi area.

Poonawala, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months and continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during interrogation.

It is understood that there was barely any furniture in the house and the new 300-litre refrigerator the accused purchased to hide the body was in the drawing room.

Meanwhile, neighbours in the Mehrauli locality where the crime took place said they had never seen the victim but had spotted Poonawala stepping out to collect food.

Though the South Delhi neighbourhood has houses nearby, most people said they did not see or hear anything unusual.

(With PTI inputs)