Operation Lotus: Telangana Police issue lookout notice for Thushar Vellapally

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 02:25 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Thushar Vellappally (left) and K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have issued a lookout notice for BDJS president Thushar Vellapally for his alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs and try to overthrow the state government.

The action come after Thushar failed to appear for questioning in the case, also known as Operation Lotus.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao had accused Thushar as the central figure behind the 'Operation Lotus'.

KCR alleged that as Amit Shah's nominee, Thushar offered Rs 100 crore to influence TRS MLAs.

KCR called a press conference and released a video in which some persons revealed this to TRS MLAs. Following this, Telangana Police conducted raids in places including Kochi.
