CV Ananda Bose takes oath as West Bengal governor

Kolkata: Former IAS officer C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

The oath of office was administered to him by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

He replaced La Ganesan as the governor.

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

Bose was born in Mannanam, Kottayam. He is also an author who has penned over 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bose had retired from service with a rank of Chief Secretary. He had been the chairman of Habitat Alliance in a consultative status with the UN.

Bose had headed a Supreme Court committee set to handle the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple treasure discovery. Most recently, he had been the advisor to Meghalaya Governor.

He served in various capacities with the state government in the past. Bose was secretary to former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran. In 2019, Bose joined the BJP.