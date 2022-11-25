Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Special Investigation Team has named Thushar Vellappally, BDJS (Bharath Dharma Jana Sena) leader and 3 others accused in the case of attempting to poach TRS MLAs in Telangana by offering money and overthrowing the Government.

In the report submitted by the Investigation team at the Anti-Corruption Special Court, BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh, Jaggu Swami a Keralite, and B Srinivas have been named accused, besides Thushar Vellappally.

Ramachandra Bharathi, Nandakumar and Simhayaji Swami were listed as accused earlier, in the case registered based on a complaint from TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. As per Rohit Reddy’s complaint, the accused persons offered him Rs 100 crore to leave TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the polls.

As directed by the Telangana High Court, B L Santhosh has been given the notice to present himself before the Investigation team on 26 th or 28 th. Though notices were issued to Santhosh Thushar and Jaggu to present themselves before the probe team, they had not shown up. Sreenivas presented himself when he was summoned.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao had revealed details about ‘Operation Lotus’, the BJP’s clandestine mission to overthrow the Telangana Government. Rao had alleged that Thushar Vellappally, a nominee of BJP leader and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, had offered Rs 100 crores to influence and poach his MLAs.

Video footage of men, allegedly Thushar’s agents, disclosing the offer to the TRS MLAs was also revealed.