New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sent former Congress legislator Asif Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

Khan, whose daughter is contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him, police said.

The former legislator was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Rao, who remanded him in judicial custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Meanwhile, Khan's counsel moved his client's bail application before the court, which will be heard on Monday.

The Shaheen Bagh police station has registered an FIR against Khan under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident

The incident occurred when Khan and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without permission of the election commission, it said.

In a video, Khan's daughter, Ariba Khan, alleged that around 50-60 police personnel entered their house forcibly in Shaheen Bagh and dragged away the former MLA.

She alleged that policemen misbehaved with her too and broke one of her fingers during the arrest of her father.

"They also snatched away our phones. The police personnel took away my father and their supporters also," said Ariba Khan, who is the Congress candidate from the area.

A police officer said two others -- Minhaa, 28; and Saabir, 38 – were detained and their role was being examined.

Raids are going on to arrest the remaining suspects who assaulted and misbehaved with the police officer, he added.

On Friday, Asif Khan was addressing a gathering of about 20-30 people when sub-inspector Akshay asked the Congress leader whether he had obtained permission for the meeting.

Asif Khan became "aggressive" and started "misbehaving" with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

On Friday night, Asif Khan claimed that he reached the spot after learning that the AAP candidate in the MCD polls allegedly used money to buy votes.

"When I opposed it, the local policemen tried to stop me from speaking the truth," he said.

The MCD polls are slated for December 4.