SC expresses anguish over Centre sitting on collegium recommendations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed deep anguish over the Centre sitting on the proposals reiterated by the Collegium for appointment as judges.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, heading a division bench, went on to wonder if the recommendations are being withheld on account of the Government's discontent with the non-implementation of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

The remarks come soon after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Collegium system at a conclave where he organised by a private channel. He said the system is alien to the Constitution and isn't backed by the people of the country. The Government can't be expected to merely approve the names recommended by the collegium, the minister said.

Responding to it, Justice Kaul said that people may have reservations about the law (Collegium system). "But till it stands, it is the law of the land," he observed.

Expressing disapproval of the minister's comment, Justice Kaul said: "When someone high enough says that...it should not have happened..Mr AG (Attorney General), I have ignored all press reports, but this has come from somebody high enough also. With an interview... I am not saying anything else.."

"The whole process takes time, IB inputs are taken. Your input is taken. Supreme Court collegium considers your inputs and sends the name. Once it is reiterated, that is the end of the matter, as the law stands now," he added.

Justice Kaul asked the AG and the Solicitor General to convey the "sentiments of the bench" to the government and ensure that the law of the land is followed. The matter has been kept for December 8.

