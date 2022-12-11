Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

PTI
Published: December 11, 2022 02:12 PM IST Updated: December 11, 2022 02:21 PM IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party : Facebook/adeshguptaBJPDelhi

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.

