Congress leader calls for "killing" PM Modi to save Constitution; booked

Bhopal: A senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be prepared to "kill" Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria, for making the remarks against the prime minister.

In a video that surfaced on social media in the morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him".

".....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him, Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had ordered the registration of the FIR, said the police found Pateria spread hatred and enmity among Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities based on religion, caste, and language, at the meeting.

The FIR was registered against Pateria under sections 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing public mischief), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress over Pateria's remarks, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

Mishra told reporters Pateria's statement against the prime minister is very objectionable and he had directed the superintendent of police to register a case against the Congress leader.

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma shared the video clip of Pateria and demanded an inquiry wondering if there is a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

"Former Minister Raja Pateria's incitement of public and Congress workers to assassinate Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is extremely serious and condemnable. Was there any preparation for this conspiracy in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Todo Yatra from Madhya Pradesh recently? This should be investigated," Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Pateria issued a video statement clarifying he meant to "defeat" PM Modi in the elections but his remarks were wrongly presented.

"A video related to a mandal meeting yesterday at Pawai has surfaced. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi who can't talk about killing anyone. It was wrongly presented. I wanted to say defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, Dalits, tribals and minorities and also to remove unemployment," he said.

"Congress people are not able to compete with PM Narendra Modi in the field, that's why a Congress leader is talking about killing him. This is the height of hatred. True feelings of Congress are being revealed. The law will take its course," the chief minister said in a statement.

A delegation of the state BJP called on the Director General of Police (DGP) in Bhopal and submitted a memorandum demanding the arrest of Pateria.