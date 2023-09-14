PM Modi slams 'ghamandia' opposition, defends sanatan dharma in MP address

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2023 02:41 PM IST
Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking after inaugurating a Rs 49,000 crore petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, referred to the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (arrogant) and claimed that it aims to undermine Sanatan Dharma. Additionally, he also announced the commencement of 10 industrial projects in the state."The 'ghamandia' (INDIA) alliance (leaders) met in Mumbai recently.

They neither have any policies or issues nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma, which they want to destroy," he said. His statement comes in the wake of remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy. In his speech, PM Modi credited 140 crore people of India for the success of the G-20 Summit, and said it has raised pride of people and country. Targeting the Congress, the PM said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

He announced that the government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections in the country. "Rs 50,000 crore projects being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give impetus to the state's development," he said.
(With PTI inputs)

