Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as Minister by TN Guv Ravi

Chennai: DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes.

The 45-year old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.

After taking oath of office, Udhayanidhi asserted he would answer criticism of 'family politics' through his work. Chief Minister MK Stalin reshuffled the portfolios held by 10 Ministers and allocated the Special Programme Implementation (SPI) portfolio, held by him to Udhayanidhi.

The new minister will be in charge of Youth Welfare, Sports Development, SPI Department and Poverty Alleviation Programme.

Senior Minister, I Periyasamy, who was reportedly not happy with his department of Cooperatives (Cooperation Department) was re-designated as Minister for Rural Development, which covers panchayats as well. Siva V Meyyanathan (Environment and Climate Change) previously held the Youth Welfare and Sport Development portfolio.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said that he would not act in films henceforth and Mari Selvaraj directorial 'Maamannan' (meaning the emperor, the Tamil flick is expected to be released in 2023) shall be his last film. He said he had to turn down an offer from actor-producer Kamal Haasan to act in a film.

He said his aim is to make Tamil Nadu the nation's sports capital and ensure stadiums across the state as assured in the party's manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Not everyone thrilled by the 'sonrise'



Udhayanidhi induction in his father MK Stalin-led cabinet is the 'sunrise' moment for ruling DMK workers and avid party supporters but the opposition sees yet another 'sonrise' chapter in the decades old history of the Dravidian party founded by the late stalwart CN Annadurai.

However, the party is 'unapologetic' about appointing sons and daughters in key posts while others are not, political commentator Sumanth C Raman feels.

TRB Raaja, a three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency and son of Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu tweeted: "The power to drive away the darkness is possible only by the sun. Chinnavar (junior) Udhayanidhi Stalin will shine as a new sun in the Tamil Nadu government." Raaja, also DMK IT wing chief wished him to do wonders as a minister.

Udhayanidhi's "down to earth and friendly approach" would help in extend his helping hand to the hidden sports talents of Tamil Nadu in the possible role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Raaja said and exuded confidence this would be the golden era for sports in the state.

Not just the younger crop of DMK leaders, but seniors like TKS Elangovan also welcomed the elevation of the 45 year-old Youth Wing leader of the party, one of the two children of the Stalin-Durga couple.

"Udhayanidhi has the support of senior leaders. He has earned the mass appeal by working hard in his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency," Elangovan told PTI.

Others like Higher Education minister K Ponmudy have also been backing Udhayanidhi's inclusion in the cabinet for long.

However, the opposition is not amused with the move and the AIADMK and BJP dubbed it as the "new age dynasty politics and rise of a son once again in DMK."

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan remarked "the prince charming is being made a cabinet minister and in future he will be sworn as a king."

Citing the campaign video that is going viral regarding Stalin's promise of keeping his family away from such posts, Satyan said "Stalin has lied to people. People who worked for the party are languishing in the streets and the way party is functioning is undemocratic."

He also claimed the young DMK leader will become deputy chief minister before the 2024 Parliament election and be the DMK's CM candidate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupaty also sought to recall Stalin's earlier promise.

"What did Stalin say when he was in opposition. He said his family members won't come into politics or acquire power. ..dynasty politics is not good for a democracy."

Responding, Elangovan said "there is no point in calling it dynastic politics as if this decision was thrust upon the cadres and people. Udhayanidhi is firm in Dravidian ideology." He indicated dynasty BJP did dynasty politics.

Political commentator and Sumanth C Raman said "DMK has never been apologetic about its dynasty politics."

"However, other parties remain silent about it and act as if they are not dynastic. I don't think calling out DMK as a dynasty party and accusing Udhayanidhi will make a negative impact for DMK. It depends on how he conducts himself without undermining senior ministers."

Senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan feels Udhayanidhi joining the Stalin-led cabinet "is going to be a problem for DMK."

"Nobody in Tamil Nadu appreciates family politics, this would be a setback to them in the upcoming parliamentary election in 2024," he said.