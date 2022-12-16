Actor Veena Kapoor files complaint over photo mix-up in news report on senior citizen's murder

Published: December 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST Updated: December 16, 2022 11:40 AM IST
Veena Kapoor said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai's Juhu area. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Mumbai: A non-cognisable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of an actor who said her photograph was used in a news report in place of that of a senior citizen who was murdered allegedly by her son in Mumbai's Juhu area, a police official said on Thursday.

Complainant Veena Kapoor (73) has claimed the photograph, which appeared in a news report on some social media sites, had distressed her, the Dindoshi police station official said.

The senior citizen who was killed allegedly over a property dispute and the actor share the same name, which may have caused the mix-up, he said.

"We have registered a non-cognisable case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. An inquiry into the case is underway," the Dindoshi police station official added.

The fake report regarding her death came out a week ago, and it said she was murdered by her son for property. As per reports, both the actor and the woman who was dead share the same name, and the victim has also acted in a few Punjabi movies, which probably resulted in the confusion.  

