Police interrupt danseuse Neena Prasad's performance over noise complaint

Palakkad: Danseuse Dr Neena Prasad, in a social media post, has claimed that police interrupted her Mohiniyattam performance during an event in Palakkad on Saturday evening.

She was performing at an event organised by the Sekharipuram Library Cultural Group, which commenced around 8pm. However, following the second performance, police arrived at the venue on receiving a noise complaint from a judge residing nearby and ordered to stop the event midway, alleged Neena.

“The police accused me of creating disturbance and ordered for the performance to be called off midway,” she said.

“This incident has caused me severe mental agony,” said the renowned artist.

Subsequently, all speakers at the venue, except one, were switched off and the spectators were invited to sit near the stage. Neena completed her performance and then cancelled the rest of the schedule that had been planned for the event.

“I felt sad, deeply pained and humiliated,” she said in the post.

Meanwhile, Shaji N Karun, president of the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, and Asokan Charuvil, its general secretary, urged the public to react to such threats against artists.