Modi reviews Covid situation in country; Centre may issue curbs on year-end festivities

New Delhi: Following a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

Sources said Centre may issues a note to the states advising them to stress on masks and prevent crowds during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Mandaviya said India has started 2 per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary.

He was responding to queries of some Opposition MPs after his suo moto statement in Rajya Sabha on the latest COVID-19 situation and India's preparedness.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," he said in response to a query by Raghav Chadha of AAP on whether the government would ban direct flights from China.

Mandaviya also said the focus of the government is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is now impediment on travelling.

The minister assured the Upper House that all the oxygen plants were running and a review has also been done about the availability of medicines.

