Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

New Delhi: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

The 'roka' or engagement ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends, a statement from the Ambani family said.

The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union, the Statesmen added.

However, the date of the wedding has not been announced as yet.

The two have been friends for some time now. While Anant studied at Brown University in the US, Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father.

He is on the boards of Jio Platforms – the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. "Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.

(With PTI inputs)