PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2022 06:34 AM IST Updated: December 30, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar in 2014. File photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday. She was 99.

She was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday due to health issues.

The UN Mehta Heart Hospital released a statement that she passed away early morning.

Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTU

Heeraben lived with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister had visited his mother during her birthday in June and later during the Gujarat polls where both of them cast their votes.

In this Saturday, June 18, 2022 file photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar. Photo: PTI

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

“When I met her on her birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity,” Modi said in a tweet.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout