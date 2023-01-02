Child killed, 4 injured in explosion in J-K's Rajouri

Published: January 02, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Army personnel with a sniffer dog conduct searches near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri district, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023: PTI

Rajouri/Jammu: A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials .

"The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.  

