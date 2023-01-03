Delhi hit-and-run case: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault of victim

Published: January 03, 2023 02:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The initial post-mortem report of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car, has said that she was not raped, sources said on Tuesday.

The initial post-mortem report was made by a panel of three doctors, the sources added.

Sources also said that there were no injury marks on the private parts of the victim.

The panel of three doctors on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination. The woman was killed in a horrific accident on Delhi's outskirts late Saturday, being dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

The autopsy was conducted by the panel at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-year-old woman had a pillion rider on her scooter.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said that one more woman was with the victim at the time of the incident.

"She suffered no injuries and went to her home after the incident. Now we have an eyewitness and her statement is being recorded under 164 code of criminal procedure. This makes our case strong and we will complete the investigation very soon," said Hooda.

The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident. She had left the victim and fled after the accident site in fear.

