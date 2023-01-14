Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from Jan 16-18, says IMD

PTI
Published: January 14, 2023 03:50 PM IST
People cross railway tracks amidst heavy fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 9, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis.

New Delhi: Several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely witness a cold wave next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, they said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent, the IMD said.

The IMD said that the cold wave will prevail over many places of Delh-NCR between January 16 and 18. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 374 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.  

