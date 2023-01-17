Bharat Jodo Yatra: Security agencies warn Rahul Gandhi, asks him not to walk in Srinagar

New Delhi: Security agencies have adviced Rahul Gandhi not to walk in certain areas in Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and instead, take a car, according to sources.

Serious security lapses were reported during the yatra in Punjab on Tuesday, where a man tried to hug Rahul while in Hoshiarpur.

A few weeks ago, the Congress had accused the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of major breaches during the yatra.

The Congress leader is all set to hoist the national flag in Banihal on January 25. Rahul, who has Z plus category security cover, will be entering Srinagar on January 27 and the security agencies only want a few people to accompany him in Srinagar.