BBC documentary on Gujarat riots: Twitter takes down TMC MP O'Brien's tweet on Modi

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was furious after Twitter took down his tweet on a BBC documentary, which he claimed 'exposed' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities in India.

The two-part BBC documentary, "India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

"CENSORSHIP,” screamed a tweet from O'Brien.

“Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," his latest tweet reads.

O'Brien has shared a letter allegedly from Twitter explaining its decision to take down the content. He has termed the response a 'flimsy reason'. In the letter, Twitter says that the government of India sees the content as a violation of 'local laws'.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (left) and screenshot of his tweet. Photos: Twitter/ @derekobrienmp

Twitter has stated that while the content has been 'withheld' in India, it 'remains available elsewhere'.

The main opposition has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still scared of the truth of the 2002 riots coming out and the "blocking" of the BBC documentary "blaming him for the pogrom is a cowardly and undemocratic act".

The opposition party also said that no matter how much the Modi government tries to "cover-up" the truth, the world sees the truth.

"Narendra Modi is still scared of the truth about 2002 coming out 21 years later. The blocking of the BBC documentary that squarely blames him for the pogrom is a cowardly, undemocratic act, one that clearly shows Modi's dictatorial attitude," AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

Another Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, "The BBC documentary reveals that the UK govt inquiry held Narendra Modi 'Directly Responsible' for the 2002 Gujarat Riots."

"No matter how much the BJP government may try to cover up the truth, the world sees Modi for what he truly is!" she tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

