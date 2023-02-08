BJP MLAs walk out as Bengal Guv Ananda Bose addresses assembly

PTI
Published: February 08, 2023 03:51 PM IST Updated: February 08, 2023 04:31 PM IST
The MLAs also protested against the governor for reading out a speech prepared by the state government. Photo: Manorama

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday addressed the state assembly for the first time, amid protests by BJP MLAs against corruption by the ruling TMC.

The BJP legislators shouted slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and staged a walkout during the governor's address.

Within a few minutes, after Bose began his address to the House ahead of the state budget next week, BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari started shouting slogans against the state government.

They also protested against the governor for reading out a speech prepared by the state government, which they say, has no relation with reality.
"This is one of the most corrupt governments in the state. We staged a walkout as there is no mention of corruption cases and arrest of TMC leaders in the speech," Adhikari said.

TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to disturb the assembly proceedings.

