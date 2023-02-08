Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Valentine's Day, urges Animal Welfare Board

Delhi: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, in association with the Animal Welfare Board, has urged all cow lovers to observe February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

February 14 is internationally regarded as Valentine's Day, a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love.

In an appeal published on February 6, the board emphasizes the significance of the cow in Indian culture and its impact on the rural economy, besides stating how Vedic traditions are "almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of the western culture".

"In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging it will bring emotional richness and thereby increase our individual and collective happiness," states the release, which has gone viral on social media, with many declaring their support for the initiative.