No election to Cong working committee, Kharge to nominate all members

Raipur: The Congress' steering committee has decided not to hold any election for the party's working committee. This was decided at a meeting of the steering committee during the Congress' plenary session on Friday.

The Steering committee also passed a resolution authorising party president to nominate all members to the working committee.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters.

"We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," he said.

Ramesh also said that the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution.

"All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

The steering committee, which replaced the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, met at the beginning of the 85th plenary session.

At the beginning of the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the members to freely express themselves and take a collective call on the crucial decision.

Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Photo: PTI

In his inaugural address, Kharge, on the CWC elections said, "As Congress president I want to just urge you to express yourself freely and take a decision collectively. Whatever decision you take, that will be my decision and of everyone".

The CWC has a total of 25 members, including the Congress president and the leader of the Congress in Parliaments.

(With PTI inputs.)