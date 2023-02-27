CBI seeks 5-day custody of Delhi deputy CM Sisodia in excise policy case

New Delhi: The CBI, which produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before a city court, has sought five-day custody.

Sisodia was arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Meanwhile, a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party against the arrest Sisodia witnessed chaotic scenes when police allegedly tried to enter the party office.

Police had earlier detained many AAP workers for creating ruckus near the BJP headquarters.

As AAP protesters tried to march towards the BJP office at DDU Marg, police prevented them from marching ahead by deploying its personnel in strength and erecting barricades.

However, when they insisted to move on and tried to climb barricades, police swung into action and detained several of them.

Police personnel were seen shoving and pushing AAP workers into buses. There were 10-15 buses for carrying the party's workers.

"Every day false cases are being filed against our leaders. If they are not finding evidence, they are putting people in jails," said AAP MLA and national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj and another party MLAs Atishi were leading the protest.

(With PTI inputs)