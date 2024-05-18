Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

8 burnt to death as bus catches fire in Haryana

PTI
Published: May 18, 2024 10:14 AM IST
Flames out after a bus caught fire that left at least eight dead and twenty others injured, near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district, in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Gurugram: At least eight people were burnt alive and more than 20 were injured when a moving bus caught fire near Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred around 2 am on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. The bus was carrying around 60 people, all of whom were residents of Punjab and Chandigarh and were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan, police said.

Locals noticed the fire, chased the bus and asked the driver to stop. They also informed the police and the fire department.
Eight people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the fire. The injured were rushed to the hospital, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE