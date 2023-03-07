Rahul Gandhi in grip of 'Maoist' thought process, says BJP leader

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS from Britain, claiming it is its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of "Maoist thought process through his minions" and also "anarchist elements".

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed his party's disapproval of Gandhi "misusing the forum of British parliament" to spread shameful lies and unfounded claims, and said there needed to be a "proper rebuttal".

However, Congress retorted Prasad was distorting, twisting and lying "with a straight face".

Prasad accused the Congress leader of shaming India's democracy, polity, Parliament, judicial system and strategic security from a foreign land.

Gandhi told British parliamentarians in London on Monday that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition.

Prasad said Gandhi has forgotten all parliamentary norms, political propriety and "democratic shame" by criticising Indians from abroad.

He further said people of India neither listen nor understand him and supporting him is a distant thing.

'Distort, twist, defame'

"Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad is doing what he and his Supremo do best-- distort, twist, defame and lie with a straight face," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Tagging a media report on Prasad's remarks at the presser, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said on Twitter, "There is nothing more amusing than watching an unemployed leader of a ruling party trying to seek relevance and re-employment."

"Those who have a full-time job of twisting statements of opposition leaders forget their own favourite slogan 'Ab Kii Baar, Trump Sarkaar'," Khera said.