Airhostess's death: K'taka police arrest Kerala techie boyfriend

Bengaluru: Three days after the death of an airhostess Archana (28), the police have arrested her boyfriend, Adesh and registered a murder case against him.

Archana fell from the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building. She was from Himachal Pradesh. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she worked for a reputed airline. She came down from Dubai to meet Adesh, a software professional who hails from Kerala and works in Bengaluru.

The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed foul play, the police said on Monday. The police state that both were in love for many years. Archana's body has been shifted to Saint John's hospital.

The incident of the air hostess, who flew to Bengaluru to meet her boyfriend and then jumped to her death from the apartment in suspicious circumstances was reported on March 11.

According to the police, they are suspecting it to be a case of murder.

Though it seemed a suicide at the outset, there is enough reason to believe that it is a murder, said police sources. Her friend Adesh was in the flat when the incident took place and he had informed the police.

But no information is available about what happened between them on that night. The police are checking CCTV footage.

The incident had taken place in the premises of Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality on Friday midnight.

(With inputs from IANS)