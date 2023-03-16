Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Published: March 16, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Search parties have been sent to look for survivors. Photo: File Image

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

RELATED ARTICLES

On December 8 2021, in a similar incident, an IAF helicopter crashed in Coonnoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district killig the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

 

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout