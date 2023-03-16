Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.

On December 8 2021, in a similar incident, an IAF helicopter crashed in Coonnoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district killig the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

