New Delhi: Nobel Committee deputy Asle Toje said that news reports on that termed PM Modi as a strong contender for this year's Nobel Peace Prize was fake.

In the video interview with ANI, tweeted by Alt News' Muhammad Zubair, Toje said, "A fake news tweet was sent out, we should treat it all as fake news. Let's not give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny anything resembling what was in that tweet."

Earlier, a section of the media had reported Toje praising India’s rise into a rich and powerful country. "This is mainly due to Modi’s policies," he was quoted as saying.