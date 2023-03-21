Criticising the govt doesn't equate to criticising the nation: Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that criticism of the government doesn't mean criticism of the nation.

"Criticising the government is not criticising the nation. The government should understand this. Debate does not weaken democracy, instead it strengthens it. The government is doing this drama because they are trying to escape the opposition's questions," Khera said while speaking to mediapersons.

He further said that the government is basically worried that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may again ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his relations with businessman (Gautam) Adani.

"There is no joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe yet (on Adani issue), this is the reason they are creating so much drama," he added.

Reacting to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's comment that Rahul Gandhi is "Mir Jafar" of present era, Khera said, "He will get a strong answer soon. We are also learning from them (BJP) how to give answers. Soon action will be taken on his statement."