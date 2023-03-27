Rahul Gandhi told to vacate official residence after disqualification

Rahul Gandhi has been told to vacate his official residence in New Delhi following disqualification from the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has reportedly issued a one-month notice to the Congress leader just three days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat served a notice of disqualification.

Gandhi was convicted by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Surat, in a defamation case over a remark about the Modi surname.

The latest development comes on the day opposition MPs protested the Gandhi disqualification, wearing black dresses.

While Congress' Lok Sabha whip, Manickam Tagore has said Gandhi was not worried about government accommodation, BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla mocked: "It's not an ancestral property, he is a tenant."

Gandhi has been residing at a bungalow on 12, Tughlaq Lane in Lutyens' Delhi since he became an MP in 2004 from Amethi.

He held on to the Type-8 bungalow with five bedrooms even after losing Amethi in the 2019 General Elections, when he retained his membership in the Parliament by winning from Wayanad in Kerala.

