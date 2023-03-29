Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh's video surfaces on social media

Chandigarh: A video of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media on Wednesday in which he slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him.

Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathizer further said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

"The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest," he further said.

The video appeared amid reports that the radical preacher might surrender.

Police has launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district recently.