Now, Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi in London

There seems to be no end to the repercussions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Modi remarks.

A day after a BJP leader filed a case against the former MP from Wayanad in Patna, former chief of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi has announced that he will sue Rahul Gandhi in a UK court over his 2019 Modi remarks.

Lalit Modi has been living in London since 2010 after facing allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday to lash out at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said he was looking "forward to seeing him (Rahul Gandhi) make a complete fool of himself".

Lalit Modi's decision to take legal action comes days after the Congress leader was disqualified as an MP following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail for the comment he made in 2019. Lalit Modi too has threatened to take Rahul Gandhi to court over the same remarks.

In an election rally in 2019, Rahul Gandhi asked "how come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi questioned the basis for calling him a "fugitive of justice" and said that he has never been convicted of any crime.

He also claimed that he has created "the greatest sporting event in this world" that has generated close to 100 billion dollars and that his family has done more for India than the Gandhi-Nehru family.