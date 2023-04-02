Fire breaks on top of Chennai's iconic LIC building

A fire broke Sunday evening on top of Chennai's iconic LIC building, which was once the tallest in the country.

A massive display board, which reads 'LIC', atop the 14-storeyed building on Anna Salai caught fire.

"The panel board caught fire due to an electrical short circuit," said Vijay Shekar, additional director, Fire Department.

"As the fire was on the terrace it did not spread to the other parts of the building and we managed to douse it," he told mediapersons.

The 64-year building is the south India headquarters of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

At least four fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire inside an hour.

The LIC building constructed in 1959 is 177 feet high and is a popular landmark in Chennai.