Kozhikode textiles fire: Preliminary report cites short circuit or faulty equipment as cause of accident

Kozhikode: The Fire Force unit here on Sunday submitted its preliminary inquiry report on the fire accident in Jayalakshmi Silks. A major fire erupted in the textile shop on Saturday around 6 am. As per the report submitted by the Fire Force, either a short circuit or faulty electric equipment triggered the fire accident. A detailed report will be submitted on Thursday, informed the Fire Force officials.



The textiles group informed that they suffered a loss of Rs 4 cr in the fire accident.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip raised suspicion over the incident on Saturday. But police and Fire Force assumed that a short circuit might have led to the fire.

The blaze, which engulfed the multi-storey building, broke out on the third floor and a few vehicles parked on the ground floor were also gutted in flames, police sources said. The fire was later brought under control by fire and rescue service personnel. A total of 20 units of Fire Force from Malappuram and Kozhikode were deployed on the spot to douse the fire.

On Saturday morning, some locals noticed the fire and thick smoke billowing out from the upper storey of the building on Kallayi road here and alerted the fire service personnel who immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire accident interrupted the traffic through Kallayi road for hours on Saturday.