Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Six tourists killed in avalanche at Sikkim's Nathula, 11 injured

PTI
Published: April 04, 2023 04:01 PM IST
PTI9_24_2018_000061B
Representational image.
Topic | India

Gangtok: Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

The avalanche, which occurred early morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources.

"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," they said.

Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.