Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar taken into custody by police

Published: April 05, 2023 02:39 PM IST
Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar being detained by the police from his residence after midnight in Karimnagar. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police in the small hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers. However, the police gave no reasons for the detention.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police late on Tuesday night from his residence. The MP's supporters tried to prevent the police from arresting Kumar, leading to some tense moments. Condemning the police action, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed as 'undemocratic' the detention of Kumar without citing any reason.

The development comes days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to inaugurate various projects. Sanjay Kumar has been shifted to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits here. A large number of BJP workers gathered there to protest Kumar's detention and also raised slogans against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They demanded Sanjay Kumar be immediately released.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party's I-T department head Amit Malviya in a tweet said: "In a midnight operation, Telangana police has arrested BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. This won't end well for KCR". 

