Delhi CM Kejriwal at CBI office, area declared high security zone

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the CBI office hereon Sunday morning in connection with the excise policy case.



Talking to reporters before leaving for the CBI office, Kejriwal said he will answer all questions put forward by the probe agency.

"I am going to the CBI office, and will answer all questions. After 75 years, such a government came to Delhi which created hope. Development has taken place after 75 years," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up security outside the CBI headquarters on Sunday morning. Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, said authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, accompanied Kejriwal to the agency office.

Witness in excise policy case

Kejriwal is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26. Sisodia was last month arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) and is in judicial custody.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

Officials said the CBI may also quiz Kejriwal on the statements of other accused where they have indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the 'South liquor lobby'.

In addition, the agency may also seek his role in the formulation of the excise policy and his knowledge about alleged influence being cast by the traders and 'South lobby' members, the officials said.

Kejriwal may also be asked if he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)