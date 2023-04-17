Kharge demands caste census; writes to PM Modi

New Delhi:Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an up-to-date caste census in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete in the absence of such a data.

In the letter, he also pointed out that the regular decennial census was to be carried out in 2021 but it has not yet been conducted.

"I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both House of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other Opposition parties," the Congress chief said in his letter dated April 16.

"You are aware that for the first time the UPA Government conducted a Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) during 2011-12 covering some 25 crore households. For a number of reasons, however, the caste data could not get published even though Congress and other MPs demanded its release after your government came to power in May 2014," he said.

"In the absence of an updated Caste Census, I am afraid a reliable data base so very essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes, particularly for OBCs, is incomplete. This Census is the responsibility of the Union Government," Kharge said.

"We demand that it be done immediately and that a comprehensive Caste Census be made its integral part," Kharge said.

Sharing Kharge's letter to the prime minister, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted "Jitni aabadi, utna haq! Congress President @kharge -ji has written to PM demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done right-away, and a Caste Census be made its integral part. This will put social justice & empowerment on a firmer footing".

Addressing a rally in Katnataka's Kolar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had also dared Prime Minister Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

"UPA in 2011 did the caste-based census. It has the data of all the castes. Mr Prime Minister, you talk of OBCs. Make that data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs, Dalits and tribals are there in the country," Gandhi had said at the Congress' 'Jai Bharat' election rally in Kolar in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka polls.

Underlining the need to make the data public, Gandhi had also said if everyone has to become part of the development of the country, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community.

"Please release the caste census data so that the nation knows how much is the population of OBCs, Dalits and tribals. If you don't do this, then it is an insult to the OBCs. Also, remove the cap of 50 per cent on reservations," Gandhi said at the raThe Congress leader also pointed out that the secretaries are the "backbones" of the Government of India but only seven per cent from Dalit, tribal and OBC communities are appointed secretaries at the Centre.

"The biggest question is how many OBCs, tribals and Dalits are there in India. If we talk of money and power distribution, then the first step should be to find out the size of their population," Gandhi had said

The Congress-led UPA regime had compiled the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011. The reports from the census have been published except that of the caste data.

(With PTI inputs)