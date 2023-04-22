PSLV places 2 Singapore satellites into orbit successfully

Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV C55 rocket on Saturday successfully placed two Singapore satellites into intended orbit.

In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite and deployed into low earth orbit.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.

The satellite into the would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies of Singapore government. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. It would be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore, ISRO said.

Lumelite-4 satellite would augment Singapore's e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community, ISRO said.

(With inputs from PTI)